571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kailyn Keller, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, assists a patient with simulated injuries during Exercise Sourdough at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The 60th AES, assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, was responsible for providing aeromedical evacuation services such as the mobilization of flight nurses, AE technicians and aircrew members, to transport patients to medical facilities during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)