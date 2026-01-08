(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 16 of 18]

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kailyn Keller, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, assists a patient with simulated injuries during Exercise Sourdough at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The 60th AES, assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, was responsible for providing aeromedical evacuation services such as the mobilization of flight nurses, AE technicians and aircrew members, to transport patients to medical facilities during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9472412
    VIRIN: 251210-F-BQ943-3367
    Resolution: 8104x5403
    Size: 15.83 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    60 AMW
    571 MSAS
    SFSO
    Travis Air Force Base
    Exercise Sourdough

