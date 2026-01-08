571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron use tracking devices to navigate their simulated escape route at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, Dec. 9, 2025. The 571st MSAS Air Advisors were instructed by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists on how to avoid capture during a simulated training exercise with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)