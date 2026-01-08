571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

A Veteran's Affairs police officer stands by to observe a helicopter takeoff during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 10, 2025. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked alongside the 571st MSAS air advisors as they simulated avoiding capture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9472408
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-BQ943-3257
|Resolution:
|7733x4682
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
