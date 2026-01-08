571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Castaneda-Lopez, right, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron security forces advisor, briefs exercise participants during Exercise Sourdough at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 9, 2025. The exercise was the 11th iteration and was conducted in San Francisco and Mountain View, California with multiple law enforcement and military agencies over the span of three days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)