U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eddie Peña Suarez, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron loadmaster air advisor, uses a tracking device at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. Airmen were instructed by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists on how to avoid simulated capture during a training exercise with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9472388
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-BQ943-2306
|Resolution:
|8008x5360
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.