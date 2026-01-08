571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eddie Peña Suarez, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron loadmaster air advisor, uses a tracking device at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. Airmen were instructed by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists on how to avoid simulated capture during a training exercise with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)