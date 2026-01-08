(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 12 of 18]

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eddie Peña Suarez, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron loadmaster air advisor, uses a tracking device at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. Airmen were instructed by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists on how to avoid simulated capture during a training exercise with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9472388
    VIRIN: 251209-F-BQ943-2306
    Resolution: 8008x5360
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    571 MSAS
    SFSO
    Travis Air Force Base
    Exercise Sourdough

