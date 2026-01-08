(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 2 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron along with deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office work together during Exercise Sourdough at a local precinct, Dec. 9, 2025. The exercise was the 11th iteration and was conducted in San Francisco and Mountain View, California with multiple law enforcement and military agencies over the span of three days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9472378
    VIRIN: 251209-F-BQ943-1073
    Resolution: 7556x5293
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO leads largest U.S. urban evasion exercise in San Francisco
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough
    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Advisor
    621 CRW
    571 MSAS
    Travis Air Force Base
    Exercise Sourdough

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery