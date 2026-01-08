571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron along with deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office work together during Exercise Sourdough at a local precinct, Dec. 9, 2025. The exercise was the 11th iteration and was conducted in San Francisco and Mountain View, California with multiple law enforcement and military agencies over the span of three days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
