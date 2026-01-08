(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 14 of 18]

    571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection aircrew member exits a helicopter during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 10, 2025. This was CAL FIRE's first time training with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron in Exercise Sourdough. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 17:35
    VIRIN: 251210-F-BQ943-3158
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

