571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection aircrew member exits a helicopter during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 10, 2025. This was CAL FIRE's first time training with the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron in Exercise Sourdough. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9472393
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-BQ943-3158
|Resolution:
|6716x4638
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
