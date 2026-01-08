571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Castaneda-Lopez, left, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron security forces advisor, hands out be on the lookout documents ￼The document has been a tool utilized by law enforcement to escalate the prioritization of a search for someone or something of particular interest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)