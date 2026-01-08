571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron walk through the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California while evading simulated capture by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office as part of Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. The exercise was the 11th iteration and was conducted in San Francisco and Mountain View, California with multiple law enforcement and military agencies over a three-day span. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)