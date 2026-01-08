571st MSAS, SFSO participate in Exercise Sourdough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

San Francisco Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jonathan Kuhns, SFSO team lead, briefs multiple teams at their local precinct during Exercise Sourdough, Dec. 9, 2025. The exercise was the 11th iteration and was conducted in San Francisco and Mountain View, California with multiple law enforcement and military agencies over the span of three days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)