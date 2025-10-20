NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Commandos assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing unload cargo from an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)