    NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26 [Image 12 of 12]

    NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

    NORWAY

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    Air Commandos assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing unload cargo from an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 04:41
    Photo ID: 9371026
    VIRIN: 251017-F-YJ424-1036
    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    SOFinEurope
    ASP 26

