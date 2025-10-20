A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey hovers toward a landing spot during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 14, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (courtesy photo)
NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26
