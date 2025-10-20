NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Commandos assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing push an auxiliary power unit toward an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)