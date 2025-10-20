NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force maintainer from the 352d Special Operations Wing performs preflight check on an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 15, 2025. In support of NATO plans, a combat-capable U.S. presence in Europe deters aggression against Allies and partners while strengthening U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)