NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing Air Commando oversees engine startups during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)