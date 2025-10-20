A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing Air Commando oversees engine startups during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 04:41
|Photo ID:
|9371022
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-YJ424-1019
|Resolution:
|7527x5504
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26
