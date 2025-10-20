Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26 [Image 5 of 12]

    NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

    SWEDEN

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey takes off vertically from a flightline in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025, during exercise Adamant Serpent 26. In support of NATO plans, a combat-capable U.S. presence in Europe deters aggression against Allies and partners while strengthening U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 04:41
    Photo ID: 9371013
    VIRIN: 251015-F-YJ424-1204
    Resolution: 1879x1199
    Size: 441.09 KB
    Location: SE
    NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    SOFinEurope
    ASP 26

