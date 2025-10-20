NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Ospreys perform maneuvers during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO defense of Arctic region. (courtesy photo)