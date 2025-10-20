NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II taxis along the flightline prior to takeoff during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 15, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)