A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey hovers above water during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025. In support of NATO plans, a combat-capable U.S. presence in Europe deters aggression against Allies and partners while strengthening U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 04:41
|Photo ID:
|9371012
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-YJ424-1200
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|823.96 KB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26
No keywords found.