NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey hovers above water during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025. In support of NATO plans, a combat-capable U.S. presence in Europe deters aggression against Allies and partners while strengthening U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (courtesy photo)