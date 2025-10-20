NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II from the 352d Special Operations Wing lands on the flightline during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO defense of Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)