NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing Air Commandos refuel a CV-22B Osprey during Forward Area Refueling Point operations at exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (courtesy photo)