NATO Allies refine operations during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing Air Commando visually inspects engine startup on an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, at Rygge, Norway, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO defense of Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)