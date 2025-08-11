From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Jorge Lira, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron central instrument processing center NCO in charge, wrap equipment for sterilization at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The process ensures medical tools meet safety standards, protecting patient health and supporting the wing’s ability to conduct operations in support of U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9253869
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VB704-1262
|Resolution:
|7196x4803
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
