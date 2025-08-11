From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tori Salem, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) technician, pours a measured amount of liquid to demonstrate the actual alcohol content in a standard serving of beer during an ADAPT briefing at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The hands-on comparison provided a visual reference to reinforce responsible drinking habits and support the installation’s readiness objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9253858
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VB704-1186
|Resolution:
|3315x2652
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
