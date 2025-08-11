From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tori Salem, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) technician, pours a measured amount of liquid to demonstrate the actual alcohol content in a standard serving of beer during an ADAPT briefing at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The hands-on comparison provided a visual reference to reinforce responsible drinking habits and support the installation’s readiness objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)