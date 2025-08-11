From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tavoris Mills, center, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s nutritional medicine technician, briefs Col. Albert Esposito, left, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th ABW interim command chief, on the sugar content found in common food and drink items at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The Health Promotion team supports readiness through nutrition education and preventive health initiatives aligned with the base’s mission to sustain a fit and deployable force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)