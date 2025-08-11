From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, reviews water sampling procedures with Senior Airman Austin Taylor, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight technician, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The section provides hazard detection and exposure assessment capabilities that directly support the installation’s ability to maintain operational effectiveness in contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)