    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 10 of 17]

    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, reviews water sampling procedures with Senior Airman Austin Taylor, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight technician, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The section provides hazard detection and exposure assessment capabilities that directly support the installation’s ability to maintain operational effectiveness in contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Incirlik AB
    bioenvironmental engineering
    39th MDG
    39th OMRS
    Türkiye
