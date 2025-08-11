From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Taylor, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight technician, explains the use of an audio detection microphone for hazardous noise monitoring at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The equipment is used to assess occupational noise exposure levels and support hearing conservation efforts across the 39th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)