From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th Air Base Wing interim command chief, and Col. Albert Esposito, 39th ABW commander, wrap dental equipment for sterilization at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The dental clinic plays a vital role in sustaining the health of Airmen and the mission by preventing infection and enabling uninterrupted access to quality dental care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9253868
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VB704-1258
|Resolution:
|6357x4912
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
