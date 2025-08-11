Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th Air Base Wing interim command chief, and Col. Albert Esposito, 39th ABW commander, wrap dental equipment for sterilization at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The dental clinic plays a vital role in sustaining the health of Airmen and the mission by preventing infection and enabling uninterrupted access to quality dental care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:37
    Photo ID: 9253868
    VIRIN: 250808-F-VB704-1258
    Resolution: 6357x4912
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik AB
    39th MDG
    39th OMRS
    Türkiye
    Titian Walkabout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download