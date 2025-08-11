From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Reyes, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control NCO in charge, explains sanitation procedures to Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The dental clinic ensures sterilization standards are met to maintain readiness, protect Airmen’s health, and support the wing’s ability to execute operations in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)