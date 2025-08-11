From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medical personnel with the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conduct a central sterile processing demonstration for leadership at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. Sterile processing is critical to supporting operational medical capabilities across the wing. The demonstration highlighted the squadron’s role in sustaining clinical readiness to support contingency operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)