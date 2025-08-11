Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 7 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel with the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conduct a central sterile processing demonstration for leadership at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. Sterile processing is critical to supporting operational medical capabilities across the wing. The demonstration highlighted the squadron’s role in sustaining clinical readiness to support contingency operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:37
    Photo ID: 9253859
    VIRIN: 250808-F-VB704-1139
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.61 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability
    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik AB
    39th MDG
    39th OMRS
    Türkiye
    Titian Walkabout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download