U.S. Air Force medical personnel with the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conduct a central sterile processing demonstration for leadership at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. Sterile processing is critical to supporting operational medical capabilities across the wing. The demonstration highlighted the squadron’s role in sustaining clinical readiness to support contingency operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9253859
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VB704-1139
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.61 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.