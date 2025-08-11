From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ahmed Al-Ghadban, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight commander, removes an air sampling device from Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a tour of the bioenvironmental engineering flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The device monitors airborne contaminants during aircraft painting operations, helping maintain safe working conditions and ensuring the wing’s ability to sustain mission-capable aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)