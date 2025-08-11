From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Reyes, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control NCO in charge, and Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, prepare medical instruments at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. Dental readiness is a critical component of maintaining force health and mission capability, ensuring Airmen can meet deployment and operational demands without delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)