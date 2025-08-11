Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 13 of 17]

    From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Reyes, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control NCO in charge, and Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, prepare medical instruments at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. Dental readiness is a critical component of maintaining force health and mission capability, ensuring Airmen can meet deployment and operational demands without delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:37
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik AB
    39th MDG
    39th OMRS
    Türkiye
    Titian Walkabout

