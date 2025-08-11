From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, right, 39th Air Base Wing commander, receives a briefing on dental sanitation procedures from Staff Sgt. Erika Reyes, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control NCO in charge, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The 39th OMRS ensures infection control and clinical readiness to support health protection across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)