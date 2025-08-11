From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge Lira, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron central instrument processing center NCO in charge, displays surgical instruments to Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th ABW interim command chief, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. Proper preparation of dental tools supports operational readiness across the installation by ensuring safe, sterile equipment is available for patient care at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)