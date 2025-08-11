U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Reyes, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control NCO in charge, and Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, share a moment while working in the dental clinic at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The clinic provides preventive care and treatment to ensure Airmen remain mission-ready, contributing to sustained operational effectiveness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9253866
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VB704-1252
|Resolution:
|6062x4684
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.