From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erika Reyes, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron infection control NCO in charge, and Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, share a moment while working in the dental clinic at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The clinic provides preventive care and treatment to ensure Airmen remain mission-ready, contributing to sustained operational effectiveness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)