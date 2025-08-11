From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, right, 39th Air Base Wing commander, shares a moment with personnel from the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) flight following a tour of the program facility at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The visit highlighted the role of ADAPT personnel in sustaining a medically ready force, reinforcing the 39th ABW’s commitment to health-focused initiatives that enable power projection and mission readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)