U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, right, 39th Air Base Wing commander, shares a moment with personnel from the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) flight following a tour of the program facility at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The visit highlighted the role of ADAPT personnel in sustaining a medically ready force, reinforcing the 39th ABW’s commitment to health-focused initiatives that enable power projection and mission readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9253861
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-VB704-1193
|Resolution:
|6762x4513
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Preventive Care to Environmental Health, 39th OMRS Maintains Force Capability [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.