The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, Staff Sgt. William Keller and Tech. Sgt. Joshua Butcher, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chiefs and maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, greet spectators during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism and technical excellence of the Airmen who keep it flying for millions of spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)