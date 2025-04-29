The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-16 Viper Demonstration Team challenge coins are displayed during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the power and precision of the F-16 and the professional excellence of U.S. Airmen to inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)