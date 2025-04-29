The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, signs a hat for a spectator during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The demonstration showcases the technical and professional excellence of the Air Force's maintenance force who ensure their aircraft is safe and effective for its pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)