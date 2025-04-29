The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, signs posters for students during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 14, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally, frequently engaging with local communities, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and inspire enthusiasm for aviation and military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:44
Photo ID:
|9005130
VIRIN:
|250314-F-VV695-1700
Resolution:
|5802x3868
Size:
|911.35 KB
Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
