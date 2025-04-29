The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, signs posters for students during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 14, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally, frequently engaging with local communities, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and inspire enthusiasm for aviation and military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)