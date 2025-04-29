The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets spectators during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The team performs at over 20 shows annually, demonstrating the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen and inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)