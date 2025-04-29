The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An instant film photo of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is displayed during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The team comprises of nine handpicked and highly trained specialists dedicated to showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon to millions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)