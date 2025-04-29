The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, hands a sticker to a spectator during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally, frequently engaging with the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)