The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16C Fighting Falcon is seen in the reflection of a camera lens during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The team performs dynamic aerial demonstrations for thousands of spectators annually, aiming to inspire enthusiam for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)