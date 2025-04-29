Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma [Image 12 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets spectators after an aerial demonstration during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The teams performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9005135
    VIRIN: 250315-F-VV695-1668
    Resolution: 3563x5354
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma
    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    F-16
    Demo team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download