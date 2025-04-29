U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, greets spectators during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The team travels nationally and internationally, frequently engaging with the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9005138
|VIRIN:
|250315-F-VV695-1142
|Resolution:
|5094x3396
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.