U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The flight demonstration highlights the versatility of the F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft proficient in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9005124
|VIRIN:
|250315-F-VV695-1588
|Resolution:
|5131x3421
|Size:
|924.66 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.