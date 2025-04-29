The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies an F-16C Fighting Falcon in a heritage flight formation alongside a P-51 Mustang at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 14, 2025. The team participates in heritage flights with legacy aircraft to demonstrate the evolution of airpower and the dedication of U.S. Airmen throughout the ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)