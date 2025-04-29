Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma [Image 11 of 17]

    The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies an F-16C Fighting Falcon in a heritage flight formation alongside a P-51 Mustang at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 14, 2025. The team participates in heritage flights with legacy aircraft to demonstrate the evolution of airpower and the dedication of U.S. Airmen throughout the ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9005132
    VIRIN: 250314-F-VV695-1442
    Resolution: 5733x3822
    Size: 951.51 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    This work, The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS

