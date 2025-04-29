The F-16 Viper Demo Team soars over Yuma

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Butcher, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, prepares to narrate the flight demonstration during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2025. The team's narrators describe each aerial maneuver and provide additional information to educate spectators on the full capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9005139
|VIRIN:
|250315-F-VV695-1506
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
