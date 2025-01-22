139th Mass Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, embraces Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Triplett, the command chief master sergeant for the 139th, at the Word of Life church in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 2025. Cluck was given the title of Honorary Chief of the 139th.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)